 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 July 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 July 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 30, 2024 06:35 PM IST

The day of July 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: A Symphony of Nature

Catch It Live on 31 July 2024
Catch It Live on 31 July 2024

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 31 to August 4

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Mehfil-e-Mosiqui ft Saqib Khan & Ameen Khan

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: So Rude of Me ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: July 31

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

 

#FleaSpree

What: The S&S Trunk Show – Festive Edit

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: July 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 July 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On