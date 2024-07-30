HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 July 2024

#ArtAttack What: A Symphony of Nature Catch It Live on 31 July 2024

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 31 to August 4

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Mehfil-e-Mosiqui ft Saqib Khan & Ameen Khan

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: So Rude of Me ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: July 31

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: The S&S Trunk Show – Festive Edit

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: July 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

