HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 July 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: A Symphony of NatureWhere: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 31 to August 4Timing: 10am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Mehfil-e-Mosiqui ft Saqib Khan & Ameen KhanWhere: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 31Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: So Rude of Me ft Swati SachdevaWhere: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur JatWhen: July 31Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines) #FleaSpreeWhat: The S&S Trunk Show – Festive EditWhere: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK PuramWhen: July 31Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction