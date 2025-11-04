Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 November 2025

    Tuesday, November 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #CineCall

    What: Mani Kaul And That Thing Called The Actor (Director: Mita Vashisht)

    New Delhi, India - Nov. 3, 2025: A layer of fog gets engulfed in the early hours of the morning deteriorating the Air Quality at Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Monday, November 3, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: November 4

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Layers of Existence – Artworks by Lalit Patil; Curated by Prayag Shukla

    Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 3 to 10

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Ema a smrtihlav / The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovak, Hungarian, German film with English subtitles/ Director: Iveta Grofova)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 4

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh Gujral Live

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: November 4

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Cable & Wire Expo

    Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

    When: November 4 to 7

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

