HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 November 2025

#CineCall
What: Mani Kaul And That Thing Called The Actor (Director: Mita Vashisht)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: November 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Layers of Existence – Artworks by Lalit Patil; Curated by Prayag Shukla
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 3 to 10
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Ema a smrtihlav / The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovak, Hungarian, German film with English subtitles/ Director: Iveta Grofova)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh Gujral Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 4
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Cable & Wire Expo
Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: November 4 to 7
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)