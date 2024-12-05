Menu Explore
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 05, 2024 06:00 PM IST

The day of Dec 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#DelhiTalkies

What: Delhi Comic Con

Catch It Live on 6 December 2024
Catch It Live on 6 December 2024

Where: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla Phase III

When: December 6 to 8

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Parampara Series 2024 | Classical Music ft Tāl Fry

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: 5th Beyond Borders – Feminist Film Festival | Maida (White Flour)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Sevens by Srishti – Bharatanatyam & Kathak

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: CeramicsFest

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 5 to 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 6

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024

Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: Dec 6 (5.30pm) Dec 7 & 8 (10am to 8pm)

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

