HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 December 2024
The day of Dec 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Delhi Comic Con
Where: NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla Phase III
When: December 6 to 8
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Parampara Series 2024 | Classical Music ft Tāl Fry
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: 5th Beyond Borders – Feminist Film Festival | Maida (White Flour)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Sevens by Srishti – Bharatanatyam & Kathak
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: CeramicsFest
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 5 to 7
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 6
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024
Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: Dec 6 (5.30pm) Dec 7 & 8 (10am to 8pm)
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)