Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 October 2025

    Monday, October 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 6, 2025 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #TuneIn

    What: Neapolis 2500 ft ARS Nova Napoli – Sounds of Southern Italy

    Gram it: Want to spot migratory birds at Okhla Bird Sanctuary in Noida? You'll have to wait a bit longer this year as the wetlands have dried-up and aquatic birds are absent due to the ongoing repair work. Migratory birds arrive here every year between October and March, after travelling thousands of kilometers from Europe, Siberia, Tibet, and cold regions of India. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Gram it: Want to spot migratory birds at Okhla Bird Sanctuary in Noida? You'll have to wait a bit longer this year as the wetlands have dried-up and aquatic birds are absent due to the ongoing repair work. Migratory birds arrive here every year between October and March, after travelling thousands of kilometers from Europe, Siberia, Tibet, and cold regions of India. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

    Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

    When: October 6

    Timing: 8.30pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Srim – Celebrating The Divine Feminine ft Neha Mondal

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 6

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Sculpting the Century – Exhibition showcasing works of 23 sculptors

    Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 6 to 13

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: The Balance Sheet: World Bank & its 80-Year Legacy

    Where: H K S Surjeet Bhawan, 10-12 Indrajit Gupta Marg, Rouse Avenue, Mandi House

    When: October 6

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Vishnu Sahasranama Kodi Archana

    Where: Sree Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

    When: October 6 to November 1

    Timing: 6am to 11.30am & 4.30pm to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar I (Blue & Pink Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Guru Granth Sahib: Introduction and Significance

    Where: Qamar Rais Silver Jubilee Auditorium, Urdu Academy, CPO Building, Kashmere Gate

    When: October 6

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate (Yellow & Violet Lines)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Karwa & Diwali Edit

    Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road

    When: October 6

    Timing: 10am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Diwali & Karwa Chauth Special Exhibition

    Where: The Riyasat by Rajwada, B-99 Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur Industrial Area

    When: October 6

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 6 October 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 6 October 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes