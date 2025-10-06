HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 October 2025

#TuneIn
What: Neapolis 2500 ft ARS Nova Napoli – Sounds of Southern Italy
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: October 6
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Srim – Celebrating The Divine Feminine ft Neha Mondal
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Sculpting the Century – Exhibition showcasing works of 23 sculptors
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: October 6 to 13
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: The Balance Sheet: World Bank & its 80-Year Legacy
Where: H K S Surjeet Bhawan, 10-12 Indrajit Gupta Marg, Rouse Avenue, Mandi House
When: October 6
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Vishnu Sahasranama Kodi Archana
Where: Sree Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple, Mayur Vihar Phase 1
When: October 6 to November 1
Timing: 6am to 11.30am & 4.30pm to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar I (Blue & Pink Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Guru Granth Sahib: Introduction and Significance
Where: Qamar Rais Silver Jubilee Auditorium, Urdu Academy, CPO Building, Kashmere Gate
When: October 6
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Karwa & Diwali Edit
Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road
When: October 6
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Diwali & Karwa Chauth Special Exhibition
Where: The Riyasat by Rajwada, B-99 Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur Industrial Area
When: October 6
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line)