HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 October 2025

#TuneIn What: Neapolis 2500 ft ARS Nova Napoli – Sounds of Southern Italy Gram it: Want to spot migratory birds at Okhla Bird Sanctuary in Noida? You'll have to wait a bit longer this year as the wetlands have dried-up and aquatic birds are absent due to the ongoing repair work. Migratory birds arrive here every year between October and March, after travelling thousands of kilometers from Europe, Siberia, Tibet, and cold regions of India. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: October 6

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp What: Srim – Celebrating The Divine Feminine ft Neha Mondal

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Sculpting the Century – Exhibition showcasing works of 23 sculptors

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: October 6 to 13

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall What: The Balance Sheet: World Bank & its 80-Year Legacy

Where: H K S Surjeet Bhawan, 10-12 Indrajit Gupta Marg, Rouse Avenue, Mandi House

When: October 6

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Vishnu Sahasranama Kodi Archana

Where: Sree Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

When: October 6 to November 1

Timing: 6am to 11.30am & 4.30pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar I (Blue & Pink Lines)

#LitTalk What: Guru Granth Sahib: Introduction and Significance

Where: Qamar Rais Silver Jubilee Auditorium, Urdu Academy, CPO Building, Kashmere Gate

When: October 6

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree What: Karwa & Diwali Edit

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road

When: October 6

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: Diwali & Karwa Chauth Special Exhibition

Where: The Riyasat by Rajwada, B-99 Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur Industrial Area

When: October 6

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line)