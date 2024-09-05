 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 September 2024 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 05, 2024 05:40 PM IST

The day of Sept 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Eternal Heritage

Catch It Live on 6 September 2024

Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road

When: September 5 to 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Humare Ram

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: September 6 to 8

Timing: 2.30pm & 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)


#TuneIn

What: Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Dhananjay Hegde

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Aunties of Vasant Kunj

Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Captains ft Madhur Virli

Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

When: September 6

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Milan Ambience Banquet, Kavi Nagar, Near Nasirpur Railway Crossing, Ghaziabad

When: September 6

Timing: 10am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (Red Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
