HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 September 2024
The day of Sept 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Eternal Heritage
Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road
When: September 5 to 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Humare Ram
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: September 6 to 8
Timing: 2.30pm & 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Dhananjay Hegde
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Aunties of Vasant Kunj
Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Captains ft Madhur Virli
Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village
When: September 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Milan Ambience Banquet, Kavi Nagar, Near Nasirpur Railway Crossing, Ghaziabad
When: September 6
Timing: 10am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Shaheed Sthal (Red Line)