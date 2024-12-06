HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 December 2024

#LitTalk What: Rainbow Lit Fest – Queer & Inclusive Catch It Live on 7 December 2024

Where: Gulmohar Park Club (Gate B), Block C, Gulmohar Park

When: December 7 & 8

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: The Axiom of Choice

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: 5th Beyond Borders – Feminist Film Festival | Babi

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Dark Matter

Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, 3rd floor, Safdarjung Development Area

When: December 7 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Christmas Earth Mela

Where: Embassy of Italy, Gate 1, Chanakyapuri

When: December 7 & 8

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: Talkatora Garden, Talkatora Stadium, President's Estate

When: December 7

Timing: 3.30pm and 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

