HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 06, 2024 06:55 PM IST

The day of Dec 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#LitTalk

What: Rainbow Lit Fest – Queer & Inclusive

Catch It Live on 7 December 2024
Catch It Live on 7 December 2024

Where: Gulmohar Park Club (Gate B), Block C, Gulmohar Park

When: December 7 & 8

Timing: 11am to 9pm 

Entry: www.insider.in 

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#Staged

What: The Axiom of Choice

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#CineCall

What: 5th Beyond Borders – Feminist Film Festival | Babi

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Dark Matter

Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, 3rd floor, Safdarjung Development Area

When: December 7 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) 

 

#FleaSpree

What: Christmas Earth Mela

Where: Embassy of Italy, Gate 1, Chanakyapuri

When: December 7 & 8

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: Talkatora Garden, Talkatora Stadium, President's Estate

When: December 7

Timing: 3.30pm and 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

 

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

