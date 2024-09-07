 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 September 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 07, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Sept 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

Catch It Live on 8 September 2024
Catch It Live on 8 September 2024

What: Taj Mahal Ka Tender

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: September 8

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Hues

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1 Rafi Marg

When: September 7 to 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Legends of Tomorrow: 25th Quarterly Baithak

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: September 8

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: 18th Pandit Siyaram Tiwari Music Festival

Where: The Theatre (Amaltas), India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Metropolis

Where: Mool, B-17, Basement, South Extension 2

When: September 8

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Fashion, Jewellery and Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: September 8 & 9

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: September 8

Timing: 4pm & 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On