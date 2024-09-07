HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 September 2024
The day of Sept 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR.
#Staged
What: Taj Mahal Ka Tender
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: September 8
Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Hues
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1 Rafi Marg
When: September 7 to 12
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Legends of Tomorrow: 25th Quarterly Baithak
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: September 8
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: 18th Pandit Siyaram Tiwari Music Festival
Where: The Theatre (Amaltas), India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Metropolis
Where: Mool, B-17, Basement, South Extension 2
When: September 8
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.fillum.in
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Fashion, Jewellery and Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: September 8 & 9
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: September 8
Timing: 4pm & 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)