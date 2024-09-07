HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 September 2024

#Staged Catch It Live on 8 September 2024

What: Taj Mahal Ka Tender

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: September 8

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Hues

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1 Rafi Marg

When: September 7 to 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Legends of Tomorrow: 25th Quarterly Baithak

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: September 8

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: 18th Pandit Siyaram Tiwari Music Festival

Where: The Theatre (Amaltas), India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Metropolis

Where: Mool, B-17, Basement, South Extension 2

When: September 8

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Fashion, Jewellery and Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: September 8 & 9

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: September 8

Timing: 4pm & 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)





