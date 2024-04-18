 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 18 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 18

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2024 06:06 AM IST

The day of April 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: World Jazz Festival Delhi 2024

Catch It Live on April 15
Catch It Live on April 15

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When: April 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Yuli

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: April 18

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#StepUp

What: Jayadev Utsava | Indian Classical ft Sudha Raghuraman, Dr. Sonal Mansingh & Mandakini Trivedi

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium

#JustForLaughs

What: Open Mic ft Aashish Kwatra

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: April 18

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 18
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On