HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 18
The day of April 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: World Jazz Festival Delhi 2024
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: April 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Yuli
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: April 18
Timing: 1.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#StepUp
What: Jayadev Utsava | Indian Classical ft Sudha Raghuraman, Dr. Sonal Mansingh & Mandakini Trivedi
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium
#JustForLaughs
What: Open Mic ft Aashish Kwatra
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: April 18
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)