    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 24 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, Dec 24 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 23, 2025 11:11 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Christmas Wonderland

    Gram it: Delhiites seem to have made it a mission to shop for the best Christmas tree! Those venturing to INA market are browsing through shops selling these, alongside decorations and festive figurines, while guarding themselves with face masks. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)
    Where: Republic of Zoofari, Farm No 2, Near Bal Bhavan School, Mandi

    When: December 23 to 25

    Timing: 11am & 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    #TuneIn

    What: Ali Merchant Performing Live

    Where: Synx, G-99-2, 0cus Medley, Sector 99, Dhankot, Gurugram

    When: December 24

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Manoveena

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 24

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Christmas & Oshogatsu (New Year) Celebrations

    Where: The Japan Foundation, A-13, Green Park, Aurobindo Marg

    When: December 24

    Timing: 2.30pm to 5pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Choti Si Aasha – Children for the Better World

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: December 18 to 24

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 24

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Night Flea

    Where: Throttle Shrottle Moto Club, Faridabad-Gurgaon Road, Gurugram

    When: December 24

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

