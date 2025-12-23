HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 24 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Christmas Wonderland Gram it: Delhiites seem to have made it a mission to shop for the best Christmas tree! Those venturing to INA market are browsing through shops selling these, alongside decorations and festive figurines, while guarding themselves with face masks. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

Where: Republic of Zoofari, Farm No 2, Near Bal Bhavan School, Mandi

When: December 23 to 25

Timing: 11am & 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn What: Ali Merchant Performing Live

Where: Synx, G-99-2, 0cus Medley, Sector 99, Dhankot, Gurugram

When: December 24

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Manoveena

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: December 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies What: Christmas & Oshogatsu (New Year) Celebrations

Where: The Japan Foundation, A-13, Green Park, Aurobindo Marg

When: December 24

Timing: 2.30pm to 5pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Choti Si Aasha – Children for the Better World

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: December 18 to 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 24

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Night Flea

Where: Throttle Shrottle Moto Club, Faridabad-Gurgaon Road, Gurugram

When: December 24

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro)