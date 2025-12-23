HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 24 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Christmas Wonderland
Where: Republic of Zoofari, Farm No 2, Near Bal Bhavan School, Mandi
When: December 23 to 25
Timing: 11am & 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Ali Merchant Performing Live
Where: Synx, G-99-2, 0cus Medley, Sector 99, Dhankot, Gurugram
When: December 24
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Christmas & Oshogatsu (New Year) Celebrations
Where: The Japan Foundation, A-13, Green Park, Aurobindo Marg
When: December 24
Timing: 2.30pm to 5pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Choti Si Aasha – Children for the Better World
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: December 18 to 24
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 24
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Night Flea
Where: Throttle Shrottle Moto Club, Faridabad-Gurgaon Road, Gurugram
When: December 24
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro)