HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 29
The day of December 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
’Tis the time to seize the last few days before the New Year begins! Here's the perfect plan for you to keep your day culturally rich:
#KhauDelhi
What: National Street Food Festival 2023
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar
When: Dec 29 (4pm to 10pm) to Dec 31 (Noon to 10pm)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Colors of Banaras | Concert by Malini Awasthi
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
What: Candlelight India – A Tribute To AR Rahman
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: December 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Tax Free
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road
When: Dec 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Satva
Where: Exhibition Gallery, Civil Services Officers' Institute (CSOI), Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: December 24 to January 5, 2024
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Kamala
Where: Gallery 1, Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: December 20 to 30
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
