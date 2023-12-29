close_game
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 29

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 29, 2023 12:27 AM IST

The day of December 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

’Tis the time to seize the last few days before the New Year begins! Here's the perfect plan for you to keep your day culturally rich:

#KhauDelhi

What: National Street Food Festival 2023

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar

When: Dec 29 (4pm to 10pm) to Dec 31 (Noon to 10pm)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Colors of Banaras | Concert by Malini Awasthi

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

What: Candlelight India – A Tribute To AR Rahman

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: December 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Tax Free

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road

When: Dec 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Satva

Where: Exhibition Gallery, Civil Services Officers' Institute (CSOI), Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: December 24 to January 5, 2024

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Kamala

Where: Gallery 1, Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: December 20 to 30

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

