Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 10 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, February 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 10, 2026 2:31 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Kaumudi (Director: Abhishek Majumdar)

    Gram it: The tulips are back and blooming at the Shanti Path area. What are you waiting for, Delhiites... head out and get some flower therapy right here, for free! (Photo: ANI )
    Gram it: The tulips are back and blooming at the Shanti Path area. What are you waiting for, Delhiites... head out and get some flower therapy right here, for free! (Photo: ANI )

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: February 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Yakishime – Earth Metamorphosis: Exhibition of Japanese Ceramic Tradition

    Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath

    When: February 3 to 15

    Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Piano recital ft Marouan Benabdallah

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: February 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: February 10

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 10 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 10 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes