HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 10 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Kaumudi (Director: Abhishek Majumdar) Gram it: The tulips are back and blooming at the Shanti Path area. What are you waiting for, Delhiites... head out and get some flower therapy right here, for free! (Photo: ANI )

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: February 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: Yakishime – Earth Metamorphosis: Exhibition of Japanese Ceramic Tradition

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath

When: February 3 to 15

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Piano recital ft Marouan Benabdallah

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: February 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: February 10

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

