HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 10 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Kaumudi (Director: Abhishek Majumdar)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Yakishime – Earth Metamorphosis: Exhibition of Japanese Ceramic Tradition
Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath
When: February 3 to 15
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Piano recital ft Marouan Benabdallah
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: February 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: February 10
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
