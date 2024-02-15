 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 16 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 16

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2024 11:30 PM IST

The day of February 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Jet set into weekend today itself, as the culture scene of Delhi gives you reasons aplenty. And it's quite flowery, right from the art exhibition to the Garden Tourism Festival! Take a look:

Catch It Live on February 16

#Staged

What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Love Real/Reel

Where: Sammukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: Feb 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

The theme of 36th edition of Garden Tourism Festival is Earth Laughs In Flowers.(Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)

What: 36th Garden Tourism Festival

Where: Garden of Five Senses, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib, Saket

When: February 16 to 18

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Zakir Khan Live

Where: Thyagraj Stadium, INA

When: Feb 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat-INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

#StepUp

What: Naatya Katha: Karmayogi

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

Paintings by Ruchira Gupta are exhibited in this collection. Her watercolours breathe life into the tales of renewal and optimism that are rooted in the garden of her maternal home in Forbesganj (Bihar).

What: My Forbesganj Garden

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: Feb 15 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Indo-Bangla Movie Festival | Ardhangini

Where: Audi-II, Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

When: Feb 16 to 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: No City for Women

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Sector 33A, Noida

When: Feb 16 to March 4

Timing: 11am to 9.30pm

Entry: 30

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

