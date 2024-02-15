HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 16
The day of February 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Jet set into weekend today itself, as the culture scene of Delhi gives you reasons aplenty. And it's quite flowery, right from the art exhibition to the Garden Tourism Festival! Take a look:
#Staged
What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Love Real/Reel
Where: Sammukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: Feb 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: 36th Garden Tourism Festival
Where: Garden of Five Senses, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib, Saket
When: February 16 to 18
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Zakir Khan Live
Where: Thyagraj Stadium, INA
When: Feb 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat-INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#StepUp
What: Naatya Katha: Karmayogi
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: My Forbesganj Garden
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: Feb 15 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Indo-Bangla Movie Festival | Ardhangini
Where: Audi-II, Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg
When: Feb 16 to 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: No City for Women
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Sector 33A, Noida
When: Feb 16 to March 4
Timing: 11am to 9.30pm
Entry: ₹30
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
