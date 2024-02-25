HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 25
The day of February 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
#Staged
What: Dilli Durbar 2024 | Pop Bhajans by Usha Uthup
Where: Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat
When: Feb 23 to 25
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Be Yourself (India)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 25
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.zoonga.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Classic Chekhov
Where: DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
When: Feb 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: 13th Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab
Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath
When: Feb 23 to 25
Timing: 3.30pm to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Broken ft Sahil Shah
Where: Bailey's Diner, 31, Golf Course Road, Sarswati Kunj II, Sector 54, Gurugram,
When: Feb 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: The Art Hub's 8th Anniversary Exhibition
Where: Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: Feb 25
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Splendor of Masters | Mahesh Kale (Vocal) & Rakesh Chaurasia (Flute)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Moonlight Maestros | Burman Bandhus
Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 24 & 25
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)