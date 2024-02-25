HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 25

#Staged What: Dilli Durbar 2024 | Pop Bhajans by Usha Uthup Catch It Live on February 25

Where: Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat

When: Feb 23 to 25

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Be Yourself (India)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 25

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.zoonga.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

What: Classic Chekhov

Where: DLF Promenade, 3, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

When: Feb 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

What: 13th Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath

When: Feb 23 to 25

Timing: 3.30pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

What: Broken ft Sahil Shah

Where: Bailey's Diner, 31, Golf Course Road, Sarswati Kunj II, Sector 54, Gurugram,

When: Feb 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)

What: The Art Hub's 8th Anniversary Exhibition

Where: Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: Feb 25

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: Splendor of Masters | Mahesh Kale (Vocal) & Rakesh Chaurasia (Flute)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)

What: Moonlight Maestros | Burman Bandhus

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 24 & 25

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)

