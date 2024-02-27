 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 27 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 27

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2024

The day of February 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

No matter how the week begins, Delhiites know how to pick themselves up and make it a rocking one! Here are a few events where you can live-up to the spirit of Delhi, today:

#StepUp

What: Guru Shishya Sanman ft Guru Ranjana Gauhar & group (Odissi)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Yeobseo: Postcards from Delhi

Where: Art Gallery, India International Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: Feb 21 to 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Stand-up Comedy ft Md Suhel & Sumit Anand

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: Feb 27

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Asia

Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: Feb 27 & 28

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

