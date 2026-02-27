Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 27 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, February 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Feb 27, 2026 11:43 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    Gram it: The Saras Aajeevika Mela is ongoing at Sector 29, near Leisure Valley Park, in Gurugram. Artisans from 28 states at around 450 stalls are offering a wide range of handicrafts here. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)
    What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Bombay (by Netaji Subhash University of Technology)

    Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I

    When: February 27

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Constructed Stillness – Artworks by Ashu Gupta & Sangeeta Abhay

    Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: February 27 to March 2

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: The Heritage Dialogues – Pride & Prejudice on the Indian Plate

    Where: Auditorium, Humayun's Tomb Museum, Nizamuddin

    When: February 27

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: By Registration (Link here)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Jashn-e-Talat: A Night of Two Legends ft Shovana Narayan & Sahar Zaman

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 27

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Bizarre Bazaar

    Where: G-1, Green Park Main

    When: February 27

    Timing: 5pm to 8pm

    Entry: Ticketed (Available here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
