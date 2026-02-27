HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 27 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Bombay (by Netaji Subhash University of Technology)
Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I
When: February 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Constructed Stillness – Artworks by Ashu Gupta & Sangeeta Abhay
Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: February 27 to March 2
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Heritage Dialogues – Pride & Prejudice on the Indian Plate
Where: Auditorium, Humayun's Tomb Museum, Nizamuddin
When: February 27
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: By Registration (Link here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Jashn-e-Talat: A Night of Two Legends ft Shovana Narayan & Sahar Zaman
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Bizarre Bazaar
Where: G-1, Green Park Main
When: February 27
Timing: 5pm to 8pm
Entry: Ticketed (Available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction