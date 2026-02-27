HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 27 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged Gram it: The Saras Aajeevika Mela is ongoing at Sector 29, near Leisure Valley Park, in Gurugram. Artisans from 28 states at around 450 stalls are offering a wide range of handicrafts here. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

What: Atelier's ACT Season 16 | Bombay (by Netaji Subhash University of Technology)

Where: Urban Fringe - The Underground Studio, F-15 (Basement), Okhla Phase I

When: February 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Constructed Stillness – Artworks by Ashu Gupta & Sangeeta Abhay

Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: February 27 to March 2

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Heritage Dialogues – Pride & Prejudice on the Indian Plate

Where: Auditorium, Humayun's Tomb Museum, Nizamuddin

When: February 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: By Registration (Link here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Jashn-e-Talat: A Night of Two Legends ft Shovana Narayan & Sahar Zaman

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Bizarre Bazaar

Where: G-1, Green Park Main

When: February 27

Timing: 5pm to 8pm

Entry: Ticketed (Available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

