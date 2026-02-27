HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 28 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Vasantotsav – The Flower Show
Where: Club One, Vatika India Next, Sector 82, Gurugram
When: February 28 to March 8
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Love, Literature & Legacy ft Ravinder Singh
Where: Café StayWoke, Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: February 28
Timing: 5pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: The Absurdists | The Mousetrap
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: February 28
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Liminal Geographies – Artworks by Paramjit Singh
Where: Main Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: February 28 to March 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Delhi Kala Utsav
Where: Rabindra Bhawan, 35 Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House
When: February 28 & March 1
Timing: 2pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Terracotta Spring Festival
Where: Sculpture Court, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: February 28 to March 2
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
