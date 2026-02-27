Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 28 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, February 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 27, 2026 11:59 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Vasantotsav – The Flower Show

    Gram it: It's that time of the year when markets are acquiring the colours of spring. Here's a glimpse of a vendor at Sadar Bazar preparing colours for sale, ahead of the Holi festival in Delhi. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)
    Where: Club One, Vatika India Next, Sector 82, Gurugram

    When: February 28 to March 8

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Love, Literature & Legacy ft Ravinder Singh

    Where: Café StayWoke, Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram

    When: February 28

    Timing: 5pm to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #Staged

    What: The Absurdists | The Mousetrap

    Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

    When: February 28

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Liminal Geographies – Artworks by Paramjit Singh

    Where: Main Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: February 28 to March 3

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Delhi Kala Utsav

    Where: Rabindra Bhawan, 35 Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House

    When: February 28 & March 1

    Timing: 2pm to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Terracotta Spring Festival

    Where: Sculpture Court, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: February 28 to March 2

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

