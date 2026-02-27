HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 28 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Vasantotsav – The Flower Show Gram it: It's that time of the year when markets are acquiring the colours of spring. Here's a glimpse of a vendor at Sadar Bazar preparing colours for sale, ahead of the Holi festival in Delhi. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

Where: Club One, Vatika India Next, Sector 82, Gurugram

When: February 28 to March 8

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Love, Literature & Legacy ft Ravinder Singh

Where: Café StayWoke, Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: February 28

Timing: 5pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged What: The Absurdists | The Mousetrap

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: February 28

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#ArtAttack What: Liminal Geographies – Artworks by Paramjit Singh

Where: Main Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: February 28 to March 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Delhi Kala Utsav

Where: Rabindra Bhawan, 35 Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House

When: February 28 & March 1

Timing: 2pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree What: Terracotta Spring Festival

Where: Sculpture Court, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: February 28 to March 2

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

