Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 5 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, February 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 05, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #ArtAttack

    What: 17th India Art Fair

    Gram it: Commuters brave the early morning chill and fog to go about their daily chores in Dwarka. Foggy weather conditions will continue in Delhi-NCR, as per IMD. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)
    Gram it: Commuters brave the early morning chill and fog to go about their daily chores in Dwarka. Foggy weather conditions will continue in Delhi-NCR, as per IMD. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)

    Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds (Gate 6), Okhla

    When: Feb 5 (3pm-7pm), Feb 6 (11am-7pm), Feb 7 & 8 (10am-7pm)

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

    #CineCall

    What: IHC Samanvay 2026 – Indian Languages Festival | This Blessed Land – Screening of Broken Wings & Timeless Traveller (Director: Mike Pandey)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 5

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: 99th Urs Celebration of Hazrat Sufi Pir-O-Murshid Inayat Khan – Ragini Rainu (Sufiyana Kalam) & Pt Abhay Rustum Sopori (Santoor)

    Where: Dargah Hazrat Pir-O-Murshid Sufi Inayat Khan, 129 Basti Nizamuddin, near Dargah Sharif Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia

    When: February 5

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: 8th Social Change Annual Lecture - The Female Voice: Reinstituting Life – Prof Veena Das & KN Shrivastava (chair)

    Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: February 5

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | A Very Simple Story (Language: Russian; Director: Alexey Blokhin)

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: February 5

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 5 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 5 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes