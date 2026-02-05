HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 5 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack What: 17th India Art Fair Gram it: Commuters brave the early morning chill and fog to go about their daily chores in Dwarka. Foggy weather conditions will continue in Delhi-NCR, as per IMD. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds (Gate 6), Okhla

When: Feb 5 (3pm-7pm), Feb 6 (11am-7pm), Feb 7 & 8 (10am-7pm)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: IHC Samanvay 2026 – Indian Languages Festival | This Blessed Land – Screening of Broken Wings & Timeless Traveller (Director: Mike Pandey)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: 99th Urs Celebration of Hazrat Sufi Pir-O-Murshid Inayat Khan – Ragini Rainu (Sufiyana Kalam) & Pt Abhay Rustum Sopori (Santoor)

Where: Dargah Hazrat Pir-O-Murshid Sufi Inayat Khan, 129 Basti Nizamuddin, near Dargah Sharif Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia

When: February 5

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: 8th Social Change Annual Lecture - The Female Voice: Reinstituting Life – Prof Veena Das & KN Shrivastava (chair)

Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: February 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | A Very Simple Story (Language: Russian; Director: Alexey Blokhin)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: February 5

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction