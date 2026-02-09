Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 9 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, February 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #TuneIn

    What: Mehfil-e-Sama – A concert to mark Sufi Basant celebrations

    A participant takes part in Delhi Queer Pride March, an event promoting LGBTQ+ rights, in New Delhi, India, February 8, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra (REUTERS)
    A participant takes part in Delhi Queer Pride March, an event promoting LGBTQ+ rights, in New Delhi, India, February 8, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra (REUTERS)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 9

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Amrit Manthan (Director: Sonal Mansingh)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: February 9

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Saptak: Screening of poetry readings by seven deceased poets of Hindi – Naresh Mehta, Nemichandra Jain, Shivmangal Singh Suman, Lakshmikant Verma, Ajit Kumar, Kunwar Narayan and Vishnu Khare

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: February 9

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Typecasting: Photographing the People of India

    Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate

    When: January 31 to February 15

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Andha Pyaar ft Vivek Samtani & Kaustubh Aggarwal

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: February 9

    Timing: 6pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 9 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On February 9 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes