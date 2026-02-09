HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 9 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Mehfil-e-Sama – A concert to mark Sufi Basant celebrations
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Amrit Manthan (Director: Sonal Mansingh)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Saptak: Screening of poetry readings by seven deceased poets of Hindi – Naresh Mehta, Nemichandra Jain, Shivmangal Singh Suman, Lakshmikant Verma, Ajit Kumar, Kunwar Narayan and Vishnu Khare
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: February 9
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Typecasting: Photographing the People of India
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate
When: January 31 to February 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Andha Pyaar ft Vivek Samtani & Kaustubh Aggarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: February 9
Timing: 6pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
