News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 10

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 10

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 09, 2024 11:59 PM IST

The day of January 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Mid-week blues hurting you hard? Here's where you can find some relief in the real world:

Catch It Live on January 10
Catch It Live on January 10

#Staged

Based on the writing of legendary American playwright Edward Albee, this play is directed by Utpal Jha.
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2024 | The Zoo Story

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: Jan 8 to 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Scenes from the plays Chitralekha and Papa, which will be staged today.
What: Yuva Natya Samaroh | Chitralekha & Papa

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 8 to 12

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

One of the paintings by Tamana Chona, on display at the solo exhibition.
What: Tamana's Wonderland of Colours

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 10 to 13

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

This Odissi performance will have a recital by guru Geeta Mahalik and an ensemble from Geeta’s Upasana Repertory.
What: Sarat Smruti – Krishna Abhilasha | Odissi dance drama

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

Artiste Vidya Shah will present a concert on love, loss and longing of Delhi poets, which will be scripted and narrated by Chandrasekhar Tampi. (Photo: Manoj Kumar/HT)
What: Hindustani Vocal Recital | Vidya Shah

Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

This evening will have a group performance by Austrian artistes Alena Baich (voice & violin), Urs Hager (piano), Saw Thet Tun Oo (e-violin) and Esad Halilovic (drums).
What: The Balkan Nomads

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: Jan 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

Directed by iconic Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, this movie narrates the story of a village in the mountains, which is robbed every year of its wheat crop harvest by a group of plundering bandits who hide out in a fortress.
What: Japanese Classics Samurai Series | Seven Samurai

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

