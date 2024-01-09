HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 10
The day of January 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2024 | The Zoo Story
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: Jan 8 to 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: Yuva Natya Samaroh | Chitralekha & Papa
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 8 to 12
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Tamana's Wonderland of Colours
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 10 to 13
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Sarat Smruti – Krishna Abhilasha | Odissi dance drama
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Hindustani Vocal Recital | Vidya Shah
Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
What: The Balkan Nomads
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: Jan 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Japanese Classics Samurai Series | Seven Samurai
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
