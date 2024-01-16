close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 17

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 17

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 16, 2024 05:52 PM IST

The day of January 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Mid-week blues are the new thing. But we've the medicine to cure you. Here it is:

Catch It Live on January 17
Catch It Live on January 17

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

#ArtAttack

Works of Nandan Purkayastha, a self-taught artist trained in fashion design, are displayed at this exhibition curated by art historian Uma Nair.
Works of Nandan Purkayastha, a self-taught artist trained in fashion design, are displayed at this exhibition curated by art historian Uma Nair.

What: Genesis – Solo show by Nandan Purkayastha

Where: Centre of Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: Jan 18 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#StepUp

Bharatnatyam dancer Sayani Chakraborty is a disciple of Rama Vaidyanathan.
Bharatnatyam dancer Sayani Chakraborty is a disciple of Rama Vaidyanathan.

What: Tantu Yatra | Bharatanatyam recital by Sayani Chakraborty

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Raqs-e-Shaam ft Taalsutra

Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar-III

When: Jan 17

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Just Joking ft Shreya Priyam, Chirag Panjwani, Manik Mahna and Nishant Suri

Where: Happy High, 119 Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: Jan 17

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

The rich heritage of artisans from the region of Kutch has been brought to Delhi through this event. On display are embroidered shawls, bags, sarees, and even games and toys.
The rich heritage of artisans from the region of Kutch has been brought to Delhi through this event. On display are embroidered shawls, bags, sarees, and even games and toys.

What: Crafts of Kutch

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: Jan 17 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On