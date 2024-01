HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 17

Mid-week blues are the new thing. But we've the medicine to cure you. Here it is: Catch It Live on January 17

#ArtAttack

Works of Nandan Purkayastha, a self-taught artist trained in fashion design, are displayed at this exhibition curated by art historian Uma Nair.

What: Genesis – Solo show by Nandan Purkayastha

Where: Centre of Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: Jan 18 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#StepUp

Bharatnatyam dancer Sayani Chakraborty is a disciple of Rama Vaidyanathan.

What: Tantu Yatra | Bharatanatyam recital by Sayani Chakraborty

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Raqs-e-Shaam ft Taalsutra

Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar-III

When: Jan 17

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Just Joking ft Shreya Priyam, Chirag Panjwani, Manik Mahna and Nishant Suri

Where: Happy High, 119 Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: Jan 17

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

The rich heritage of artisans from the region of Kutch has been brought to Delhi through this event. On display are embroidered shawls, bags, sarees, and even games and toys.

What: Crafts of Kutch

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: Jan 17 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

