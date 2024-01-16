HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 17
The day of January 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Mid-week blues are the new thing. But we've the medicine to cure you. Here it is:
#ArtAttack
What: Genesis – Solo show by Nandan Purkayastha
Where: Centre of Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: Jan 18 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Tantu Yatra | Bharatanatyam recital by Sayani Chakraborty
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Raqs-e-Shaam ft Taalsutra
Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar-III
When: Jan 17
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Just Joking ft Shreya Priyam, Chirag Panjwani, Manik Mahna and Nishant Suri
Where: Happy High, 119 Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: Jan 17
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Crafts of Kutch
Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: Jan 17 to 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
