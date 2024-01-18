HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 19
The day of January 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Make this freezing Friday a hot one to remember! Wondering how? Check out all the hep and happening cultural events keeping the city buzzing:
#Staged
What: ABSURDO
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Temple Road, Connaught Place
When: January 19 to 21
Timing: 2pm and 5pm
Entry: www.kaivalyaplays.org
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Delhi Literature Festival 2024
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 19 to 21
Timing: 5pm to 9pm (Jan 19) and 11am to 7pm (Jan 20 and 21)
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Shradhanjali | Mohan Veena recital by Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Camouflaged
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: A Reconstruct
Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links
When: January 17 to February 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)