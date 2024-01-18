close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 19

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 19

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 18, 2024 08:27 PM IST

The day of January 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Make this freezing Friday a hot one to remember! Wondering how? Check out all the hep and happening cultural events keeping the city buzzing:

Catch it live on January 19
Catch it live on January 19

#Staged

What: ABSURDO

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Temple Road, Connaught Place

When: January 19 to 21

Timing: 2pm and 5pm

Entry: www.kaivalyaplays.org

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#LitTalk

The 12th edition of this festival will have engaging panel discussions where numerous authors including Anand Ranganathan, Gurcharan Das and Vipul Rikhi, will share their thoughts.(Photo: Instagram)
The 12th edition of this festival will have engaging panel discussions where numerous authors including Anand Ranganathan, Gurcharan Das and Vipul Rikhi, will share their thoughts.(Photo: Instagram)

What: Delhi Literature Festival 2024

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 19 to 21

Timing: 5pm to 9pm (Jan 19) and 11am to 7pm (Jan 20 and 21)

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt is a Grammy-winning Mohan Veena maestro.
Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt is a Grammy-winning Mohan Veena maestro.

What: Shradhanjali | Mohan Veena recital by Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

Author and former Army officer Probal Dasgupta will be in conversation with Major General Jagatbir Singh & Lieutenant General Rakesh Sharma.
Author and former Army officer Probal Dasgupta will be in conversation with Major General Jagatbir Singh & Lieutenant General Rakesh Sharma.

What: Book Discussion | Camouflaged

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: A Reconstruct

Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links

When: January 17 to February 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

