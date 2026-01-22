HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 22 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn What: IIC Annual Day 2026 | Nirgun - The Confluence of Sufi and Bhakti ft Sonam Kalra Gram it: With the Republic Day approaching, it's also the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk that is being rehearsed for. Here's a glimpse of some Indian Air Force personnel as they hold the National Flag during rehearsals for the upcoming retreat that takes place on January 29 every year, to mark the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: January 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | Raabiya (Director: Priyanka Sharma)

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: January 22

Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: Engraved Epics: Early Bengal Prints of the Ramayana

Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, Sangeet Shyamala, (Opposite 11/6) Block A, Vasant Vihar

When: January 19 to February 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: Darkness and Other Stories (Author: Razia Sajjad Zaheer & Translator: Saba Mahmood Bashir)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Double the Fun ft Pranav Sharma & Pawan Singh

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: January 22

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: Noida Bazar

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: January 7 to 25

Timing: 11am to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)