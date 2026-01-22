HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 22 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: IIC Annual Day 2026 | Nirgun - The Confluence of Sufi and Bhakti ft Sonam Kalra
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: January 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | Raabiya (Director: Priyanka Sharma)
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: January 22
Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Engraved Epics: Early Bengal Prints of the Ramayana
Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, Sangeet Shyamala, (Opposite 11/6) Block A, Vasant Vihar
When: January 19 to February 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: Darkness and Other Stories (Author: Razia Sajjad Zaheer & Translator: Saba Mahmood Bashir)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Double the Fun ft Pranav Sharma & Pawan Singh
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: January 22
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Noida Bazar
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: January 7 to 25
Timing: 11am to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)