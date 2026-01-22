Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 22 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, January 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: IIC Annual Day 2026 | Nirgun - The Confluence of Sufi and Bhakti ft Sonam Kalra

    Gram it: With the Republic Day approaching, it's also the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk that is being rehearsed for. Here's a glimpse of some Indian Air Force personnel as they hold the National Flag during rehearsals for the upcoming retreat that takes place on January 29 every year, to mark the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)
    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: January 22

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | Raabiya (Director: Priyanka Sharma)

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: January 22

    Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Engraved Epics: Early Bengal Prints of the Ramayana

    Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, Sangeet Shyamala, (Opposite 11/6) Block A, Vasant Vihar

    When: January 19 to February 15

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

    #LitTalk
    What: Darkness and Other Stories (Author: Razia Sajjad Zaheer & Translator: Saba Mahmood Bashir)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 22

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Double the Fun ft Pranav Sharma & Pawan Singh

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: January 22

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Noida Bazar

    Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

    When: January 7 to 25

    Timing: 11am to 9.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

