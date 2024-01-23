close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 24

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 24

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 23, 2024 03:33 PM IST

The day of January 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Mid-week blues? Well, those living in Delhi-NCR can tell these feels to come back later for today there's much to revel in!

Catch it live on January 24
Catch it live on January 24

#Staged

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here
This play is directed by Rajesh Tiwari and written by Kiran Singh.
This play is directed by Rajesh Tiwari and written by Kiran Singh.

What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav | Ek Cup Chai

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 22 to 25

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

The fifth edition of this art exhibition has works of Mangesh Rajguru, Throngkiuba Yimchungru, Rubkirat Vohra and Muzna Mahmood on display.
The fifth edition of this art exhibition has works of Mangesh Rajguru, Throngkiuba Yimchungru, Rubkirat Vohra and Muzna Mahmood on display.

What: Multifarious 5

Where: Art Explore, E-55, Panchsheel Park

When: Jan 24 to Feb 25

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: K-Pop Night ft John Oinam

Where: Ministry of Sound, Gardens Galleria, Sector 38A, Noida

When: Jan 24

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rahul Dua Live

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: Jan 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

This annual sale boats of offering the luxurious touch and style at discounted prices.
This annual sale boats of offering the luxurious touch and style at discounted prices.

What: Mauli's Annual Sale

Where: D - 190, Third Floor, Defence Colony

When: Jan 23 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On