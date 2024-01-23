HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 24
The day of January 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Mid-week blues? Well, those living in Delhi-NCR can tell these feels to come back later for today there's much to revel in!
#Staged
What: Bharatmuni Rang Utsav | Ek Cup Chai
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 22 to 25
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Multifarious 5
Where: Art Explore, E-55, Panchsheel Park
When: Jan 24 to Feb 25
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: K-Pop Night ft John Oinam
Where: Ministry of Sound, Gardens Galleria, Sector 38A, Noida
When: Jan 24
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rahul Dua Live
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: Jan 24
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Mauli's Annual Sale
Where: D - 190, Third Floor, Defence Colony
When: Jan 23 to 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)