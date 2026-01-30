HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 30 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Exclamation Mark
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: January 30
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: Jo Dooba So Paar – Musical Dastangoi on the life and times of Amir Khusrow (Directors: Ajitesh Gupta & Mohit Agarwal)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: January 30
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violent Lines)
#TuneIn
What: 33rd Pandit Radha Krishna & Pandit Karta Ram Mallick National Dhrupad Samaroh | Recital by Ustad Zunain Khan (Sitar), Anshul Pratap Singh & Pt Uday Kumar Mallick (Dhrupad), Anshul Pratap Singh, Keshav Das and Murad Ali Khan.
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Spacescapes – Artworks by Sujata Bajaj
Where: Gallery, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: January 30 to February 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Utsav | Crafting of Photography – Talk by Arjun Mahatta
Where: Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), 71, Lodi Estate
When: January 30
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo ft Swati Sachdeva & Shreya Priyam
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 30th
Timing: 7 pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Earth Mela – The Collective
Where: The Square, GMR Aerocity
When: January 30 to February 1
Timing: 1pm to
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)