Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 30 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, January 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 30, 2026 6:36 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Exclamation Mark

    Gram it: Now that's called a befitting conclusion to the Republic Day celebrations! At Beating the Retreat ceremony 2026, held at Vijay Chowk on Thusday, songs of patriotism reverberated as members of various bands from Indian Armed Forces joined in. (Photo: X, ANI)
    Gram it: Now that's called a befitting conclusion to the Republic Day celebrations! At Beating the Retreat ceremony 2026, held at Vijay Chowk on Thusday, songs of patriotism reverberated as members of various bands from Indian Armed Forces joined in. (Photo: X, ANI)

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: January 30

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Jo Dooba So Paar – Musical Dastangoi on the life and times of Amir Khusrow (Directors: Ajitesh Gupta & Mohit Agarwal)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: January 30

    Timing: 4pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violent Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: 33rd Pandit Radha Krishna & Pandit Karta Ram Mallick National Dhrupad Samaroh | Recital by Ustad Zunain Khan (Sitar), Anshul Pratap Singh & Pt Uday Kumar Mallick (Dhrupad), Anshul Pratap Singh, Keshav Das and Murad Ali Khan.

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 30

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Spacescapes – Artworks by Sujata Bajaj

    Where: Gallery, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: January 30 to February 14

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Utsav | Crafting of Photography – Talk by Arjun Mahatta

    Where: Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), 71, Lodi Estate

    When: January 30

    Timing: 4.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft Swati Sachdeva & Shreya Priyam

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: January 30th

    Timing: 7 pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Earth Mela – The Collective

    Where: The Square, GMR Aerocity

    When: January 30 to February 1

    Timing: 1pm to

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On January 30 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On January 30 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes