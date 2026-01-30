HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 30 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Exclamation Mark Gram it: Now that's called a befitting conclusion to the Republic Day celebrations! At Beating the Retreat ceremony 2026, held at Vijay Chowk on Thusday, songs of patriotism reverberated as members of various bands from Indian Armed Forces joined in. (Photo: X, ANI)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: January 30

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged What: Jo Dooba So Paar – Musical Dastangoi on the life and times of Amir Khusrow (Directors: Ajitesh Gupta & Mohit Agarwal)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: January 30

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violent Lines)

#TuneIn What: 33rd Pandit Radha Krishna & Pandit Karta Ram Mallick National Dhrupad Samaroh | Recital by Ustad Zunain Khan (Sitar), Anshul Pratap Singh & Pt Uday Kumar Mallick (Dhrupad), Anshul Pratap Singh, Keshav Das and Murad Ali Khan.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Spacescapes – Artworks by Sujata Bajaj

Where: Gallery, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: January 30 to February 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Utsav | Crafting of Photography – Talk by Arjun Mahatta

Where: Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), 71, Lodi Estate

When: January 30

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: The Duo ft Swati Sachdeva & Shreya Priyam

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: January 30th

Timing: 7 pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Earth Mela – The Collective

Where: The Square, GMR Aerocity

When: January 30 to February 1

Timing: 1pm to

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)