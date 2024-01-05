close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 6

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 6

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2024 11:59 PM IST

The day of January 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Did someone say Saturday? Bring it on, we reply! Here's why:

Catch It Live on January 6.
Catch It Live on January 6.

#TuneIn

SInger-songwriter Satinder Sartaaj is a renowned name in the Punjabi pop genre.
SInger-songwriter Satinder Sartaaj is a renowned name in the Punjabi pop genre.

What: Mehfil E Sartaaj ft Satinder Sartaaj

Where: Indira Gandhi Arena, IP Estate, Grand Trunk Road

When: Jan 6

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Rhythm Code

Where: The Trialogue Studio, E-300, Greater Kailash I

When: Jan 6

Timing: 3.30pm & 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#Staged

Presented by Takhleeq Theatre Group, this play intertwines dramatic reading with visualised performance of stories inspired by Mirza Ghalib's ghazals, accompanied by music.
Presented by Takhleeq Theatre Group, this play intertwines dramatic reading with visualised performance of stories inspired by Mirza Ghalib's ghazals, accompanied by music.

What: Ghalib aur Kahaniyan

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 6

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

This exhibition of digital restored photographs of Ajanta caves has been put together by Benoy K Behl,
This exhibition of digital restored photographs of Ajanta caves has been put together by Benoy K Behl,

What: Lost Ancient Art Revealed

Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 6 to 19

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

Directed by Somnath Waghmare, documentary brings to light the history and cultural politics of how people commemorate December 6 at Chaityabhumi (Maharashtra) and its relevance in contemporary India.
Directed by Somnath Waghmare, documentary brings to light the history and cultural politics of how people commemorate December 6 at Chaityabhumi (Maharashtra) and its relevance in contemporary India.

What: Chaityabhumi

Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 6

Timing: 6.30

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

This shadow puppet show, conceptualised and performed by V Aarti, Ankit Ravani and Adheep Das, narrates the story of Zig, who is on an intergalactic mission to save his planet.
This shadow puppet show, conceptualised and performed by V Aarti, Ankit Ravani and Adheep Das, narrates the story of Zig, who is on an intergalactic mission to save his planet.

What: Zig Zags to Earth - Shadow Puppetry

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket

When: Jan 6

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

