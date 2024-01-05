HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 6
The day of January 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Did someone say Saturday? Bring it on, we reply! Here's why:
#TuneIn
What: Mehfil E Sartaaj ft Satinder Sartaaj
Where: Indira Gandhi Arena, IP Estate, Grand Trunk Road
When: Jan 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Rhythm Code
Where: The Trialogue Studio, E-300, Greater Kailash I
When: Jan 6
Timing: 3.30pm & 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Ghalib aur Kahaniyan
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 6
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Lost Ancient Art Revealed
Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 6 to 19
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Chaityabhumi
Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 6
Timing: 6.30
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Zig Zags to Earth - Shadow Puppetry
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket
When: Jan 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
