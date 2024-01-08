close_game
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 8

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 08, 2024 03:12 AM IST

The day of January 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Make the most of this Monday and to make sure that the cold doesn't deter your spirit, here's all we recommend you must attend:

Catch it live on Jan 8.
Catch it live on Jan 8.

#Staged

Written and directed by Sudheer Rikhani, this dance act by The Trialogue Company will open this festival.
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2024 | Meera – Beyond Devotion

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: Jan 8 to 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Scenes from the rehearsals of plays, Rang De Bansanti and Jaisa Tum Kaho, which will be presented on the opening day of this fest.
What: Yuva Natya Samaroh | Rang De Bansanti & Jaisa Tum Kaho

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 8 to 12

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

Contemporary painter Sanjay Prajapati, hailing from Baroda (Gujarat), has presented his works at this exhibition curated by Nipun Soin.
What: Beyond Expressions

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 7 to 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

Stand-up comic Gurleen Pannu narrates stories that bloom from analysing and observing her surroundings.
What: Pannu Yaar! Stand-up Comedy Show ft Gurleen Pannu

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, 201, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas

When: Jan 8

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Wabi Sabi

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15 Part 2, Gurugram

When: Jan 8

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: A Festival of Kathak Dance

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

