HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 8
The day of January 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Make the most of this Monday and to make sure that the cold doesn't deter your spirit, here's all we recommend you must attend:
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2024 | Meera – Beyond Devotion
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: Jan 8 to 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: Yuva Natya Samaroh | Rang De Bansanti & Jaisa Tum Kaho
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 8 to 12
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Beyond Expressions
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 7 to 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pannu Yaar! Stand-up Comedy Show ft Gurleen Pannu
Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, 201, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas
When: Jan 8
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Wabi Sabi
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15 Part 2, Gurugram
When: Jan 8
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: A Festival of Kathak Dance
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
