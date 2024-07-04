 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 4 - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 4

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of July 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#JustForLaughs

What: Just Joking ft Aashish Solanki & Pratyush Chaubey

Catch it live on July 4
Catch it live on July 4

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: July 4

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

 

#StepUp

What: Bulleh Shah | Kathak Recital ft Rajeshwari Sharma

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli Exhibition

Where: Crowne Plaza, Twin District Centre, Sector 10, Rohini

When: July 4 & 6

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Jazz ft Shashank Das Quartet

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: July 4

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.com

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 4
