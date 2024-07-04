HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 4

#JustForLaughsWhat: Just Joking ft Aashish Solanki & Pratyush ChaubeyWhere: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur JatWhen: July 4Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines) #StepUpWhat: Bulleh Shah | Kathak Recital ft Rajeshwari SharmaWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 4Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Aheli ExhibitionWhere: Crowne Plaza, Twin District Centre, Sector 10, RohiniWhen: July 4 & 6Timing: 11am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line) #TuneInWhat: Jazz ft Shashank Das QuartetWhere: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung EnclaveWhen: July 4Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.comNearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction