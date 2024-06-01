HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 1

#ArtAttack
What: STYLE n SHAKTI
Where: Study by Janak, N 9, South Extension I
When: June 1 and 2
Timing: 12.30pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#CineCall
What: Hope in the Dark Film Festival | Red Ant Dream
Where: Lilanoor Center for Voice and Music, 389, Masjid Moth Road, South Extension II
When: June 1 & 2
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: www.fillum.in
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat INA (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Meera – Beyond Devotion
Where: The Trialogue Studio, E-300, Greater Kailash I
When: June 1 & 2
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Punchliners ft Gurleen Pannu
Where: Worldmark 2, Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport
When: June 1
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#FleaSpree
What: EcoHaat
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: June 1 to 3
Timing: 10.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)