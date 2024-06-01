 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 1 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 1

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: STYLE n SHAKTI

Catch It Live on June 1
Catch It Live on June 1

Where: Study by Janak, N 9, South Extension I

When: June 1 and 2

Timing: 12.30pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#CineCall

What: Hope in the Dark Film Festival | Red Ant Dream

Where: Lilanoor Center for Voice and Music, 389, Masjid Moth Road, South Extension II

When: June 1 & 2

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat INA (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Meera – Beyond Devotion

Where: The Trialogue Studio, E-300, Greater Kailash I

When: June 1 & 2

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners ft Gurleen Pannu

Where: Worldmark 2, Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport

When: June 1

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

#FleaSpree

What: EcoHaat

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: June 1 to 3

Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

