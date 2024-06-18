HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 18

#TuneIn
What: Gaurav & Parijat
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar
When: June 18
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: The Secret Life of Bhopal Tigers
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Summer Sonata | Lang Lang Live at Carnegie Hall
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Great Lineup ft Madhur Virli
Where: Cafe 27 Comedy Club, 26, Terrace, Kailash Colony Market
When: June 18
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)