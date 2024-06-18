HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 18

#TuneIn What: Gaurav & Parijat Catch It Live on June 18

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: June 18

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: The Secret Life of Bhopal Tigers

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Summer Sonata | Lang Lang Live at Carnegie Hall

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Great Lineup ft Madhur Virli

Where: Cafe 27 Comedy Club, 26, Terrace, Kailash Colony Market

When: June 18

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

