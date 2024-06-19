 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 19 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 19

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of June 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Sheila Bharatram Theatre Festival 2024 | Agni Aur Barkha

Catch It Live on June 19

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: June 19

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Ahsaas Band Live

Where: SoHo-Delhi, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: June 19

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Celebrating Spain's Iconic Film Directors | Death of a Cyclist

Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: My Sky Cafe, B51, Veer Nagar, GT Karnal Road

When: June 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Azadpur (Yellow & Pink Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 19
© 2024 HindustanTimes
