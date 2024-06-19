HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 19

#Staged
What: Sheila Bharatram Theatre Festival 2024 | Agni Aur Barkha
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: June 19
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Ahsaas Band Live
Where: SoHo-Delhi, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: June 19
Timing: 11pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Celebrating Spain's Iconic Film Directors | Death of a Cyclist
Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: My Sky Cafe, B51, Veer Nagar, GT Karnal Road
When: June 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Azadpur (Yellow & Pink Lines)