Friday, Jun 21, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 21

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: HT City Friday Jam Season 9

Catch It Live on June 21
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: June 14 to July 8 (Every Friday)

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

#Staged

What: Sheila Bharatram Theatre Festival 2024 | Tughlaq

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: June 22

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Moments Delhi ft D-Unity

Where: Habibi, Gate No 8, Andaz Hotel, Aerocity

When: June 22

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Summer Sonata | Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird & The Rite of Spring

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#Staged

What: Aankh Micholi

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: June 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Smaran | Tabla Recital ft Savani Talwalkar

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

