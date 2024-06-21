HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 21
The day of June 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: HT City Friday Jam Season 9
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: June 14 to July 8 (Every Friday)
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: Sheila Bharatram Theatre Festival 2024 | Tughlaq
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: June 22
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Moments Delhi ft D-Unity
Where: Habibi, Gate No 8, Andaz Hotel, Aerocity
When: June 22
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#CineCall
What: Summer Sonata | Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird & The Rite of Spring
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 22
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Aankh Micholi
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: June 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Smaran | Tabla Recital ft Savani Talwalkar
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)