Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 23

ByHT Correspondents
Jun 23, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Sheila Bharatram Theatre Festival 2024 | 2 BY 2

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: June 23

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Talkatora Garden, President’s Estate

When: June 2

Timing: 2pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Pulkit Jain Live

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: June 23

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: All Day Queer Fest | Satrangi Mela

Where: IFC Social, Golf Estate Road, Sector 66, Gurugram

When: June 23

Timing: 2pm to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Crowd Work & Trial Shows ft Naveen Richard

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 23

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

