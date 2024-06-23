HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 23

#Staged
What: Sheila Bharatram Theatre Festival 2024 | 2 BY 2
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how
When: June 23
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Talkatora Garden, President’s Estate
When: June 2
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pulkit Jain Live
Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: June 23
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: All Day Queer Fest | Satrangi Mela
Where: IFC Social, Golf Estate Road, Sector 66, Gurugram
When: June 23
Timing: 2pm to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Crowd Work & Trial Shows ft Naveen Richard
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: June 23
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)