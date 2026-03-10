HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 10 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: AAHAR 2026 – The International Food & Hospitality Fair
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: March 10 to 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Cultural Cruising in Delhi – Sanjoy K Roy & Aditya Arya
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: March 10
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Four Strings (Naaku Tanti)
Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Behind Sector D2, Vasant Kunj
On till: March 31
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Francophonie Film Festival 2026 | Me, The Owl And The Forest
Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: March 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: March 10
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Textured Textiles
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House
When: March 10
Timing: 11.30am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
