    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 10 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, March 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Mar 10, 2026 12:09 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #DelhiTalkies

    What: AAHAR 2026 – The International Food & Hospitality Fair

    Gram it: Spring in Delhi often lends its colours to the city's landscape. Here's a view of the Rashtrapati Bhavan under an orange hued sunset sky. (Photo: PTI)
    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    When: March 10 to 14

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Cultural Cruising in Delhi – Sanjoy K Roy & Aditya Arya

    Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: March 10

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Four Strings (Naaku Tanti)

    Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Behind Sector D2, Vasant Kunj

    On till: March 31

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Francophonie Film Festival 2026 | Me, The Owl And The Forest

    Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

    When: March 10

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: March 10

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Textured Textiles

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House

    When: March 10

    Timing: 11.30am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 10 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
