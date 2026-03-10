HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 10 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: AAHAR 2026 – The International Food & Hospitality Fair

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: March 10 to 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

What: Cultural Cruising in Delhi – Sanjoy K Roy & Aditya Arya

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: March 10

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Four Strings (Naaku Tanti)

Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Behind Sector D2, Vasant Kunj

On till: March 31

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Francophonie Film Festival 2026 | Me, The Owl And The Forest