HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 22
The day of March 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Women Empowerment
Where: Travancore Palace, 10A, KG Marg
When: March 22 & 23
Timing: Noon to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Yamuna Mahotsav 2023-24 ft Pt Abhay Sopori
Where: Yamuna Aarti Ghat, Dhai Pusa, Sonia Vihar
When: March 22
Timing: 4pm to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Samay Raina Unfiltered
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: March 22
Timing: 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Indian Modernity: The Architecture of Raj Rewal
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Ebrahim Alkazi: Holding Time Captive
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: April Cornell Exhibition
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House
When: March 22 & 23
Timing: 10am to 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)