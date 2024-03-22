HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 22

#ArtAttack What: Women Empowerment Catch It Live on March 22

Where: Travancore Palace, 10A, KG Marg

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When: March 22 & 23

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Yamuna Mahotsav 2023-24 ft Pt Abhay Sopori

Where: Yamuna Aarti Ghat, Dhai Pusa, Sonia Vihar

When: March 22

Timing: 4pm to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Samay Raina Unfiltered

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: March 22

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Indian Modernity: The Architecture of Raj Rewal

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Ebrahim Alkazi: Holding Time Captive

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: April Cornell Exhibition

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House

When: March 22 & 23

Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction