HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 24

ByHT Correspondents
Mar 24, 2024 01:17 PM IST

The day of March 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#Staged

What: My Wife’s 8th Vachan

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: March 24

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Musical Concert ft ShikharXAham

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: March 24

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Afternoon Safari

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: March 19 to 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Bassi

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Talkatora Garden, President’s Estate

When: March 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

Sunday, March 24, 2024
