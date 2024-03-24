HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 24
The day of March 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#Staged
What: My Wife’s 8th Vachan
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: March 24
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Musical Concert ft ShikharXAham
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: March 24
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Afternoon Safari
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: March 19 to 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Bassi
Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Talkatora Garden, President’s Estate
When: March 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)