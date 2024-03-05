HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 5

#Staged What: 18 Days – Dusk of an Era Catch It Live on March 5

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When: March 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Matter Moments

Where: Nature Morte, The Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

When: January 25 to March 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: DesignOne Spring-Summer Edit

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar

When: March 5 to 6

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Make Open Mics Great Again ft Siddharth Sudhakar

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: In Memoriam of Ferenc Liszt ft Daniele Buccio (Piano) & Neemrana Music Foundation (Choir)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction