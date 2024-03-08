 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 8 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 8

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 8

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2024 05:41 PM IST

The day of March 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: Women's Day Special | Jasmine Kaur Live

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: March 8

Timing: 9.30 pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: March 8

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | The Teachers' Lounge

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Luxury Pop Up

Where: Rang Mirage Art Gallery, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms

When: March 8 to 10

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

