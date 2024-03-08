HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 8
The day of March 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Women's Day Special | Jasmine Kaur Live
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: March 8
Timing: 9.30 pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: March 8
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival | The Teachers' Lounge
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Luxury Pop Up
Where: Rang Mirage Art Gallery, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms
When: March 8 to 10
Timing: Noon to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)