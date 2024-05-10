HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 10

#CineCall What: Habitat Film Festival | Blue Sunshine Catch It Live on May 10

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3 to 12

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration Free)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Pop Rock ft KAPOW!

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: May 10

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Cult of Consciousness

Where: Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: May 10 to 19

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: GiantFest 2024 ft Frantic X Zeroed

Where: Bira 91 Taproom, DLF Avenue, Saket

When: May 10

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Folk Dance and Music | Purulia Chhau ft Susanta Mahato

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jashn-E-Qawwali ft Niazi Brothers

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: May 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Fashion, Jewel & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Jaypee Siddharth Hotel, 3, Rajendra Place

When: May 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajendra Place (Blue Line)

