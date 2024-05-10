HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 10
#CineCall
What: Habitat Film Festival | Blue Sunshine
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 3 to 12
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration Free)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pop Rock ft KAPOW!
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: May 10
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Cult of Consciousness
Where: Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: May 10 to 19
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: GiantFest 2024 ft Frantic X Zeroed
Where: Bira 91 Taproom, DLF Avenue, Saket
When: May 10
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Folk Dance and Music | Purulia Chhau ft Susanta Mahato
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jashn-E-Qawwali ft Niazi Brothers
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: May 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Fashion, Jewel & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Jaypee Siddharth Hotel, 3, Rajendra Place
When: May 10
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajendra Place (Blue Line)