HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 24
The day of May 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#StepUp
What: Stories Of The Sacred Rivers | Bharatanatyam Recital ft Marie Elangovan
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Ali Merchant Live
Where: Trippy Tequila, A-2, Sector 38, Noida
When: May 24
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Andha Yug
Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: May 23 to June 15
Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Court Martial
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: May 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rahul Dua Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: May 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Summer Fiesta Pop Up
Where: Hotel Luxera, MG Road, Arjan Garh
When: May 24
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Arjan Garh (Yellow Line)