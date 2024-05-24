 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 24 - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 24

ByHT Correspondent
May 24, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of May 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#StepUp

What: Stories Of The Sacred Rivers | Bharatanatyam Recital ft Marie Elangovan

Catch It Live on May 24
Catch It Live on May 24

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Ali Merchant Live

Where: Trippy Tequila, A-2, Sector 38, Noida

When: May 24

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Andha Yug

Where: National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: May 23 to June 15

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Court Martial

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: May 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rahul Dua Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: May 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Summer Fiesta Pop Up

Where: Hotel Luxera, MG Road, Arjan Garh

When: May 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Arjan Garh (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 24
Follow Us On