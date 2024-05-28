HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 28

#ArtAttack
What: Art Exhibition
Where: Lobbies 4A, 4B, 5A, 6A, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 15 to June 15
Timing: 8am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: RigMona Duo Live
Where: The Piano Man Gurugram, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15 Part 2, Gurugram
When: May 28
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: With Love, Jaspreet
Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: May 28
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Ambedkar Craft Mela
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: May 24 to June 9
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)