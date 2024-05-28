HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 28

#ArtAttack What: Art Exhibition Catch It Live on May 28

Where: Lobbies 4A, 4B, 5A, 6A, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 15 to June 15

Timing: 8am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: RigMona Duo Live

Where: The Piano Man Gurugram, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15 Part 2, Gurugram

When: May 28

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: With Love, Jaspreet

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: May 28

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Ambedkar Craft Mela

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: May 24 to June 9

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

