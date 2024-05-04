HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 4
The day of May 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Habitat Film Festival | All India Rank
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 3 to 12
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration Free)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Happy Vibrations
Where: The Lexicon Art, M-12, Connaught Place
When: May 4 to June 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#StepUp
What: Kendra Dance Festival | Karna
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: May 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Wajahat Hasan Live
Where: AKRA, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar III
When: May 4
Timing: 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Pink & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Dil Mein Hai Dilli
Where: The Square, Aerocity, near IGI Airport
When: May 4 to June 1
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: www.dilmeinhaidilli.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Vaisakh by Adhya & Mukesh
Where: Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: May 3 & 4
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)