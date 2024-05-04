HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 4

#CineCall What: Habitat Film Festival | All India Rank Catch It Live on May 4

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3 to 12

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration Free)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Happy Vibrations

Where: The Lexicon Art, M-12, Connaught Place

When: May 4 to June 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#StepUp

What: Kendra Dance Festival | Karna

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: May 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Wajahat Hasan Live

Where: AKRA, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar III

When: May 4

Timing: 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Pink & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Dil Mein Hai Dilli

Where: The Square, Aerocity, near IGI Airport

When: May 4 to June 1

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: www.dilmeinhaidilli.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Vaisakh by Adhya & Mukesh

Where: Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: May 3 & 4

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

