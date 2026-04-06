Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Monday, April 6 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, April 6 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture & nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

    Updated on: Apr 06, 2026 1:42 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #ArtAttack

    What: The World is Poetry

    Gram it: Visitors enjoy pleasant weather at the Central Park in Connaught Place on Sunday. But, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has forecast for rain and thunderstorms today and tomorrow. In fact, a yellow alert has been issued for rain in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: Visitors enjoy pleasant weather at the Central Park in Connaught Place on Sunday. But, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has forecast for rain and thunderstorms today and tomorrow. In fact, a yellow alert has been issued for rain in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

    Where: Rotunda Hall, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: April 8 to 13

    Timing: 1am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Riding with the Silver Wolf – Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronha, Sagari Chabbra, Samar Singh Jodha, Shalini Mullick, Mandira Ghosh & Amarendra Khatua (Chair)

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: April 6

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft Kaustubh Aggarwal & Vidit Sharma

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: April 6

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Sampada – Spring/Summer Collection

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: April 5 to 7

    Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Monday, April 6 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Monday, April 6 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes