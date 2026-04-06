HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Monday, April 6 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: The World is Poetry
Where: Rotunda Hall, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: April 8 to 13
Timing: 1am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Riding with the Silver Wolf – Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronha, Sagari Chabbra, Samar Singh Jodha, Shalini Mullick, Mandira Ghosh & Amarendra Khatua (Chair)
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: April 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo ft Kaustubh Aggarwal & Vidit Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: April 6
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Sampada – Spring/Summer Collection
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: April 5 to 7
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction