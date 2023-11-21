HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 22

Mid-week blues making you feel the week is too long? Here's a fantastic way to make your weekdays happy and happening. Catch these events in the city, today: Catch It Live on November 22

#ArtAttack

Artworks of Babu Xavier, Chippa Sudhakar, Kavita Deuskar, Laxma Goud, SG Vasudev, Thota Vaikuntham and Yusuf Arakkal are displayed at this exhibition.

What: Stories from the South

Where: Gallerie Ganesha, E-557, Greater Kailash II

When: November 17 to December 11

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Swati Sachdeva's stand-up show is an interactive set for the audience to enjoy.

What: Never Have I Ever ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Bailey's Diner, Sector 54, Gurugram

When: November 22

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Celebrity DJ Nikhil Chinapa will be performing rock fusion for the party revelers at Hotel Samrat.

What: Nikhil Chinapa Live

Where: Hotel Samrat, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: November 22

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

#StepUp

A 50-minute dance production by Vyuti Dance Academy, which showcases the abstraction and deconstruction within Bharatanatyam.

What: The Endless Mind

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: November 22

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.insider.in

#FleaSpree

Kattan Weaves has a beautiful showcase of sarees and dupattas.

What: Kattan Weaves

Where: Taj Ambassador, Subramania Bharti Marg, Sujan Sing Park

When: November 22 & 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

