close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 22

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 22

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 21, 2023 05:30 PM IST

The day of November 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Mid-week blues making you feel the week is too long? Here's a fantastic way to make your weekdays happy and happening. Catch these events in the city, today:

Catch It Live on November 22
Catch It Live on November 22

#ArtAttack

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Artworks of Babu Xavier, Chippa Sudhakar, Kavita Deuskar, Laxma Goud, SG Vasudev, Thota Vaikuntham and Yusuf Arakkal are displayed at this exhibition.
Artworks of Babu Xavier, Chippa Sudhakar, Kavita Deuskar, Laxma Goud, SG Vasudev, Thota Vaikuntham and Yusuf Arakkal are displayed at this exhibition.

What: Stories from the South

Where: Gallerie Ganesha, E-557, Greater Kailash II

When: November 17 to December 11

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Swati Sachdeva's stand-up show is an interactive set for the audience to enjoy.
Swati Sachdeva's stand-up show is an interactive set for the audience to enjoy.

What: Never Have I Ever ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Bailey's Diner, Sector 54, Gurugram

When: November 22

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Celebrity DJ Nikhil Chinapa will be performing rock fusion for the party revelers at Hotel Samrat.
Celebrity DJ Nikhil Chinapa will be performing rock fusion for the party revelers at Hotel Samrat.

What: Nikhil Chinapa Live

Where: Hotel Samrat, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: November 22

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

#StepUp

A 50-minute dance production by Vyuti Dance Academy, which showcases the abstraction and deconstruction within Bharatanatyam.
A 50-minute dance production by Vyuti Dance Academy, which showcases the abstraction and deconstruction within Bharatanatyam.

What: The Endless Mind

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: November 22

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.insider.in

#FleaSpree

Kattan Weaves has a beautiful showcase of sarees and dupattas.
Kattan Weaves has a beautiful showcase of sarees and dupattas.

What: Kattan Weaves

Where: Taj Ambassador, Subramania Bharti Marg, Sujan Sing Park

When: November 22 & 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out