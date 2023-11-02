close_game
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 3

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 02, 2023 10:24 PM IST

The day of November 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Weekend is knocking on the door, but let's not wait for it to enjoy what life has in store today. Here's why we say so:

Catch It Live on November 3
Catch It Live on November 3

#ArtAttack

Artist Gouri Shankar Mukherjee's solo exhibition has canvases that will entice the viewers.
Artist Gouri Shankar Mukherjee's solo exhibition has canvases that will entice the viewers.

What: Sensations - 52 Fridays in Love

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg

When: November 3 to 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Jaipur-based singer Tushar Modi is popular for his version of Farhan Akhtar's Tum Ho Toh (2008).
Jaipur-based singer Tushar Modi is popular for his version of Farhan Akhtar's Tum Ho Toh (2008).

What: Tushar Modi Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 3

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Pratyush Chaubey's YouTube bio describes him as a frustrated software engineer from a small town.
Pratyush Chaubey's YouTube bio describes him as a frustrated software engineer from a small town.

What: Pratyush Chaubey Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: November 3

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

 

#Staged

What: Naagmandal

Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

 

#FleaSpree

To-be brides and bridesmaids in Delhi-NCR must not miss this fashion and lifestyle exhibition.
To-be brides and bridesmaids in Delhi-NCR must not miss this fashion and lifestyle exhibition.

What: Wedding Syrup - Festive & Wedding Exhibition

Where: Hotel Crowne Plaza, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: November 3

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

