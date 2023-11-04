HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 5
The day of November 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Just a week before Diwali, Sunday is ought to be a fun day! Here are the reasons why we say so:
#ArtAttack
What: Sacred Spaces
Where: Pacific Art Gallery, Pacific Mall, Jasola
When: November 4 to 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Aditi Sharma Live
Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 5
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: November 5
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Leftovers
Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: November 5
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Kesava Karata Keli
Where: Rangbhoomi, Open Air Theatre, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 5
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Adaah Exhibition
Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: November 4 to 6
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free