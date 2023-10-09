News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on October 9

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on October 9

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 09, 2023 04:14 AM IST

The day of October 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

So what if #HTCityUnwind is over. We won't let your Monday get gloomy! Here's where you can catch the buzz in Delhi, for a possible encore:

Catch It Live on October 9
Catch It Live on October 9

#TuneIn

Sagar Bhatia from Sagar Wali Qawwali will mesmerise the audience tonight.
What: Sagar Wali Qawwali

Where: Studio XO, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 9

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Exhibits depicting the Pucara bull from the southern Peru region are displayed as part of this showcase.
What: The Pucara Bull

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 7 to 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Entry

#JustForLaughs

Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, stand-up comedian, defines himself as 'Laughterpreneur' in his Instagram bio.
What: Who Gives A Shit ft Jeeveshu Ahluwalia

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Second Floor, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: October 9

Timing: 7pm & 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Mohanapriyan Thavarajah, principal artiste and resident choreographer at Delhi-based Apsaras Arts Dance Company, will present a Bharatanatyam recital.
What: Parama Padam ft Mohanapriyan Thavarajah

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 9

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

