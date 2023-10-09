HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on October 9
The day of October 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
So what if #HTCityUnwind is over. We won't let your Monday get gloomy! Here's where you can catch the buzz in Delhi, for a possible encore:
#TuneIn
What: Sagar Wali Qawwali
Where: Studio XO, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 9
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: The Pucara Bull
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 7 to 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Entry
#JustForLaughs
What: Who Gives A Shit ft Jeeveshu Ahluwalia
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Second Floor, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: October 9
Timing: 7pm & 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Parama Padam ft Mohanapriyan Thavarajah
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 9
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
