HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 11

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2023 02:12 AM IST

The day of September 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Monday blues set to kick in? Well, we've all things exciting for you to kick the blues aside!

#JustForLaughs

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas

When: September 11

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Recital by Megha Mohan Das

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 11

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

What: Conversation…Rediscover the Joy

Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, 11 Lodi Estate

When: September 6 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Bolly Night Ft DJ Asad

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: September 10

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow

Monday, September 11, 2023
