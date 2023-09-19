News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 19

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 19

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 19, 2023 08:02 AM IST

The day of September 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's just #Tuesday, but Delhi doesn't look like in the mood to mellow down its bling. Need proof? Check out some of the amazing events happenin today!

#JustForLaughs

(Left to right) Srijan Kaushik, Prakhar Pramod & Kaustubh Agarwal to perform live.
What: Comedy Tuesdays ft Srijan Kaushik, Prakhar Pramod & Kaustubh Agarwal

Where: Summer House Cafe, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: September 19

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

One of the artworks by Aarti Zaveri, displayed at the exhibition.
What: Advaiya Bhraman

Where: Galleries A and B, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1 Rafi Marg

When: September 15 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Pranay Verma and Diya Verma are all set to enthrall music lovers.
What: Jazz and Pop ft Diya & Pranay

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: September 19

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

#FleaSpree

A design by Oxidised Store that is exhibiting jewellery as part of this show.
What: Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition 2023

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Lane

When: September 19

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.alleevents.in

