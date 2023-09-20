HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 20
The day of September 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
So what if it's mid week… Delhi's art and culture scene is lit. Why we say this is because of some super cool events that you must check out today!
#JustForLaughs
What: Just Joking - A Stand Up Comedy
Where: Happy High, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: September 20
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Black 7
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 16 to 20
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Soulful Wednesday ft Aditi Sharma
Where: Tuckinn Fresh Beer Cafe, Vatika Business Park, Sector 49, Gurugram
When: September 20
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Life Flows On
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: September 20 & 21
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)
Entry: Free
