HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 20

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 20, 2023 02:08 AM IST

The day of September 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

So what if it's mid week… Delhi's art and culture scene is lit. Why we say this is because of some super cool events that you must check out today!

#JustForLaughs

(L-R) Onkar Yadav, Kushagra Srivastava, Daahab Chishti, Rohit Deewakar and Rupali Tyagi.
What: Just Joking - A Stand Up Comedy

Where: Happy High, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: September 20

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

 

#ArtAttack

A 31X31 inch water colour on paper by artist Ram Onkar.
What: Black 7

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 16 to 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

 

#TuneIn

Aditi Sharma is a Delhi-based musician and a counselling psychologist.
What: Soulful Wednesday ft Aditi Sharma

Where: Tuckinn Fresh Beer Cafe, Vatika Business Park, Sector 49, Gurugram

When: September 20

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

 

#CineCall

This 106 minute-long film features Tom Alter, Michael Dieter, Allegra Dunn and Astri Ghosh.
What: Life Flows On

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

 

#FleaSpree

Myaan Jewels by Shikha Maheshwarari are part of this fashion exhibition.
What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: September 20 & 21

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

