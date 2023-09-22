News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 23

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 22, 2023 11:50 PM IST

The day of September 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

This weekend you'll be spoilt for choice. But hang on, here's a smart way to choose what's worthy where… Check out the post to sort your plans well!

#JustForLaughs

Chiraj Panjwani is an engineer turned stand-up comic.
What: Chirag Panjwani Live

Where: Happy High, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: September 23

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

This painting by Jayasri Burman is an acrylic work on a 7x7ft canvas.
What: Agradoot – Agents of Change

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park

When: September 23 to October 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Aastha Gill is known for songs like DJ Wale Babu, Balma, Buzz and Kamariya, among others.
What: Aastha Gill Live

Where: Imperfecto Ruin Pub, Logix Mall, Logix City Centre, Sector 32, Noida

When: September 23

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Kathak dancer, Shubhi Johari will present Ummeed as part of her recital.
What: Oasis for Art - Dance Series 2 ft Shubhi Johari

Where: The Trialogue Studio, E 300, Greater Kailash I

When: September 23

Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

The English movie, Me Before You stars actors Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin.
What: Me Before You

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 23

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Directed by Rakesh Bedi, this play has a multi-starrer cast including actors Rupali Ganguly and Kishwer Merchant.
What: Patte Khul Gaye

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: September 23

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

Beautiful pieces in emerald, by Pareena Jewels, are displayed as part of this showcase.
What: Royal Fables Delhi 2023

Where: Araya Bagh, MG Road, Ghitorni

When: September 23 & 24

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Arjan Garh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2023 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
