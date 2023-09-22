HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 23
The day of September 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
This weekend you'll be spoilt for choice. But hang on, here's a smart way to choose what's worthy where… Check out the post to sort your plans well!
#JustForLaughs
What: Chirag Panjwani Live
Where: Happy High, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: September 23
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Agradoot – Agents of Change
Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park
When: September 23 to October 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Aastha Gill Live
Where: Imperfecto Ruin Pub, Logix Mall, Logix City Centre, Sector 32, Noida
When: September 23
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Oasis for Art - Dance Series 2 ft Shubhi Johari
Where: The Trialogue Studio, E 300, Greater Kailash I
When: September 23
Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Me Before You
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: September 23
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Patte Khul Gaye
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: September 23
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Royal Fables Delhi 2023
Where: Araya Bagh, MG Road, Ghitorni
When: September 23 & 24
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Arjan Garh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
